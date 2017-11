G Dennis Schroder scored a season-high-tying 28 points for the Hawks against the Cavaliers Sunday. He scored 21 points in the second half and finished 8-for-8 from the foul line. He also had nine assists.

F Tyler Cavanaugh was signed to a two-way contract. Cavanaugh was already playing for Atlanta’s G League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks. He checked into Sunday’s game with 1:13 left in the first quarter for his NBA debut.