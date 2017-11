C Dewayne Dedmon got in foul trouble early as Kristaps Porzingis had his way, but Dedmon’s play down the stretch proved vital in the Hawks’ 116-104 win over the New York Knicks on Friday.

G Dennis Schroder led Atlanta with 26 points. Schroder fell two points shy of his season high. He made 11 of his 18 shot attempts and added eight assists.