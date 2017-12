C Dewayne Dedmon (stress reaction) remains out for the Hawks.

G Dennis Schroder had 10 assists for the Hawks.

F John Collins had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks after missing the previous five games because of a left shoulder sprain. Collins played 20 minutes and made 7 of 10 shots.

F Ersan Ilyasova led the Hawks (6-22) with 23 points, 12 of them coming in the first quarter. He made 10 of 14 shots.