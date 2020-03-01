Balanced Hawks keep Blazers on the skids

Trae Young led a balanced Atlanta attack with his 26th double-double of the season and paced the Hawks to a 129-117 win over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Feb 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza wears an NBA shirt before the Tail Blazers' game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Young had 25 points — including 10-for-10 from the line — and 15 assists and was one of six Atlanta players who scored in double figures.

The Hawks also got 24 points and 10 rebounds from John Collins, his 19th double-double, 22 points from De’Andre Hunter, 19 from Kevin Huerter, 12 from Treveon Graham and 11 from Bruno Fernando.

The win enabled Atlanta to split the season series with Portland and win both ends of a back-to-back for the first time in 12 tries this season. The Hawks have won eight of their last 10 home games.

Portland was led by C.J. McCollum with 35 points; he has totaled 91 points in the last three games. The Trail Blazers also got 21 points and 13 rebounds from Hassan Whiteside and 15 points from Gary Trent Jr.

Portland, which won the first meeting with Atlanta 124-113 on Nov. 10, has lost three straight and six of its last seven games.

Whiteside scored eight points in the first period to stake Portland to a 28-23 lead. The Blazers held a six-point lead after Trevor Ariza’s 3-pointer gave them a 42-36 lead with 7:14 left in the half. But Atlanta outscored Portland 24-9 and led 60-51 after Treveon Graham’s basket. Atlanta led 63-56 at halftime.

The Hawks continued to stretch their lead in the second half. It reached 20 when Young made a floater at the 5:27 mark to make it 93-73.

Portland got as close as 123-113 with 3:53 left, but Atlanta answered with back-to-back 3-pointers by Hunter and Collins to extend the lead back to 16 points.

The Trail Blazers were without leading scorer Damian Lillard, who missed his fifth straight game with a right groin injury. Lillard was traveling with the team and hopes to return for the final game of the three-game road trip on Monday at Orlando.

The Hawks complete their four-game homestand on Monday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.

