Hawks’ victory over Blazers runs home win streak to six

Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic combined for 53 points and 14 3-pointers to help the Atlanta Hawks defeat the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 123-114 on Monday.

Gallinari came off the bench to score 28 points, hitting 7 of 10 on 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds and two steals. Bogdanovic scored 25 points, including seven 3-pointers -- all in the first half.

Bogdanovic fell one short of his career-best eight 3-pointers, set on April 11 against Charlotte. The Hawks made 20 3-point baskets, three shy of their season high.

Atlanta (36-30) also got 21 points and 11 assists from Trae Young, and John Collins scored 15. Clint Capela notched his team-leading 44th double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawks have won six straight home games and are 14-2 over their last 16 home games.

Portland (36-29) got 33 points from Damian Lillard, who had six 3-pointers and eight assists. CJ McCollum added 20 points and Norman Powell scored 15.

Carmelo Anthony scored 14 points and moved up to No. 10 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Anthony has 27,318 points and surpassed Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes, who had 27,313.

The win gave the Hawks a split of the season series between the two clubs and ended Portland’s four-game winning streak.

The Hawks led 32-31 after the first quarter and neither team led by more than six points in the first half. Bogdanovic had 23 points at halftime, which helped Atlanta lead 68-62 at the break. Lillard scored 18 in the first half.

Portland used a 10-0 run to draw as close as 83-81 in the third, but Atlanta’s second unit sparked a 9-2 spurt and the Hawks took a 102-95 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Blazers, who were completing a back-to-back, showed fatigue in the second half when Atlanta pulled away. The Hawks led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter before the Blazers emptied their bench.

Atlanta hosts Phoenix on Wednesday. Portland completes its road trip at Cleveland that night.

