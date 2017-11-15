Preview: Kings at Hawks

The Sacramento Kings have struggled offensively through their first 13 games, but the NBA’s second-lowest scoring offense travels to Atlanta on Wednesday to face a Hawks team that is allowing points in bunches. The Hawks are surrendering 110.4 points per game – fifth-worst in the league – and had a streak of seven games with 110-plus points allowed snapped in a 106-105 loss Monday at New Orleans, but the Kings have been just as bad on offense, scoring only 94.6 points per contest.

Not surprisingly, the two teams have combined to win just five games through the season’s first four weeks, Sacramento falling Monday 110-92 at Washington in failing to score 100 points for the ninth time in 13 games despite a 32-point first quarter. “We had a lot of possessions where we didn’t communicate right or just didn’t get in the right spot at the right time,” Kings guard George Hill told the media after scoring a team-high 16 points, as the Kings fell to 1-7 on the road. Atlanta lost its fourth in a row Monday despite leading by 14 points at one point, getting 22 points from Kent Bazemore. “There are a lot of positives,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters afterward, “the way the guys competed against a good team.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports California (Sacramento), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE KINGS (3-10): Forward Zach Randolph is one of only three Sacramento players averaging in double figures at 12.7 points per game, scoring 12 points Monday. Rookie De’Aaron Fox ranks third in assists among first-year players, averaging 5.2 per contest to go with 11.8 points per game. Sacramento has lost three games by 27 points, and five of its road losses have come by 15-plus points.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (2-12): Forward Tyler Cavanaugh impressed against New Orleans’ imposing frontcourt Monday, scoring a career-high 16 points (4-for-4 from 3-point range) with six rebounds. Dennis Schroder, Atlanta’s leading scorer at 19.8 points per game, has scored just 18 in his past two games on 7-of-34 shooting from the field. The Hawks rank fifth in the NBA in free-throw shooting (80.4 percent) and have made at least 70 percent of their attempts in all 14 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta G Marco Belinelli has scored in double figures his past four games, averaging 15.5 points.

2. Kings G Vince Carter missed his third consecutive game Monday with a kidney stone.

3. The Hawks are shooting 44.9 percent from 3-point range in their past two games.

PREDICTION: Hawks 108, Kings 105