Hawks hammer Kings to extend home domination

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks made their first home victory of the season a rout Wednesday night while adding to the Sacramento Kings’ longtime futility at Phillips Arena.

Dennis Schroder had 21 points and eight assists, and Dewayne Dedmon scored a career-high 20 points to go with 14 rebounds as the Hawks handed the Kings their 11th consecutive loss in Atlanta, rolling to a 126-80 victory.

The 46-point margin of victory for the Hawks (3-12) was the largest in franchise history. It was two points more than a 141-97 Hawks victory over Detroit in March 1994.

“We needed that one bad,” Schroder said of the Hawks’ first home victory after four losses. “We came out with great effort and great energy. We came out with urgency, made the right passes and hit our shots.”

Atlanta, which made its first eight shots and led by 29 points at halftime, connected on 63.3 percent overall and made 16 of 32 3-point attempts.

“It was super important to come out fast,” the Hawks’ Kent Bazemore said. “We delivered a blow to start the game and they never recovered. Tonight everything clicked.”

Sacramento (3-11) hasn’t won in Atlanta since March 2006, and has lost 16 of the past 18 games against Atlanta.

Zach Randolph scored 16 points and George Hill had 12 points as the Kings lost their eighth straight road game after winning their first away from Sacramento this season.

“Losing is one thing, but we’ve got to do a much better job of competing,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said. “I‘m looking for guys who jump up and say, ‘You know what, I play so hard you should be playing me. I‘m playing so well you should be playing me.’ We’re not getting that collectively right now.”

Dedmon scored 18 points -- just one less than his career best -- and grabbed 11 rebounds in the first half. He went 9 of 10 from the field for the game and hit his only 3-point shot.

Luke Babbitt hit his first three 3-point attempts to give him six in a row in two games and had 13 points in the first half before sitting out the rest of the way because of spasms in his lower back.

The Hawks took an 18-5 lead less than five minutes into the game. The Kings, who shot 35.2 percent for the game, got within five points early in the second quarter, but the Hawks closed on a 38-14 blitz for a 64-35 lead at halftime.

Atlanta shot 58.1 percent in the first half, including 9 of 17 on 3-pointers, to 29.2 percent for Sacramento, which was 2 of 16 from behind the arc en route to 6 of 28 for the game.

“Atlanta has been playing hard and hasn’t been rewarded with wins,” Joerger said. “We told our guys they had to be ready to play because they come at you and compete.”

The Hawks led 92-61 going into the fourth quarter, sending Schroder and Dedmon to the bench for the rest of the game.

Atlanta was up by as many as 48 and the bench finished with 50 points.

“(The Kings) came in kind of in the same position we were, at the bottom just trying to figure it out,” Bazemore said. “It was good to come out on the right side.”

NOTES: F Ersan Ilyasova returned for the Hawks after he missed the previous eight games because of a bone bruise in his left knee. He played 11 minutes off the bench and had one point and six rebounds. “We’ll ease him back in,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. ... The Hawks sent C Miles Plumlee, who has been out since the preseason with a strained right quad, to Erie of the G-League for conditioning. He is scheduled to play for the BayHawks on Friday and Saturday. ... Hawks rookie G/F Nicolas Brussino, who has played in four games, was also assigned to the G-League. ... Kings G/F Vince Carter remains sidelined with kidney stones. ... F/C Mike Muscala missed his sixth game for the Hawks because of a sprained left ankle. ... The Kings play four of their next five games at home, beginning with Portland on Friday. ... Starting with the Kings, the Hawks play seven of eight games at home to end November.