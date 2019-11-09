Hield scores 22 as surging Kings sink Hawks

Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic drained five 3-pointers as the visiting Sacramento Kings recorded a 121-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Nov 8, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) talks to a fan before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bogdanovic finished with 20 points, and De’Aaron Fox added 17 and nine assists for the Kings, who have won three of their past four games following an 0-5 start to the season.

Hawks guard Trae Young scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter and added 12 assists, but Atlanta ran out of gas after shaving a 21-point deficit down to one early in the fourth quarter.

Jabari Parker scored 25 points, and Kevin Huerter chipped in with 17 for the Hawks, who have dropped four in a row to Sacramento.

Nemanja Bjelica’s layup gave the Kings a 59-38 lead with 2:34 remaining in the second quarter before Atlanta slowly chipped away.

The Hawks benefited from a 36-point third quarter and scored 10 of the first 13 points in the fourth to trim the deficit to 94-93. However, Sacramento regained its stroke from long range to keep Atlanta at bay.

Bogdanovic drained a pair of 3-pointers, and Cory Joseph, Trevor Ariza and Harrison Barnes also connected from beyond the arc to highlight a 15-5 run to halt the Hawks’ momentum.

The Kings sank 26 of 41 first-half shots (63.4 percent) from the field and 7 of 14 from 3-point range to seize a 63-47 advantage at intermission.

Fox sank five of his seven shots from the field during the first half for a team-leading 12 points. He highlighted the surge by breezing past Parker for a contested finish early in the second quarter before crossing over De’Andre Bembry in transition for a left-handed dunk to push the Kings’ advantage to 44-30.

Young attempted to singlehandedly bring Atlanta back into the contest, draining a pair of floaters and a 3-pointer to cut Sacramento’s lead to 68-54 early in the third quarter. Young set up a layup by Damian Jones to bring the Hawks within 72-66 with 6:19 left in the third, but Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer at the third-period buzzer briefly halted the momentum.

