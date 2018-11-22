Raptors ride Lowry's triple-double to win over Hawks

Toronto guard Kyle Lowry had a triple-double, and center Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 24 points to lead the Raptors to a 124-108 win at Atlanta on Wednesday, handing the Hawks their ninth consecutive defeat.

The Raptors won their third straight to complete a 3-1 road trip.

Lowry scored 21 points, hitting 3 of 6 from 3-point range, to go with 12 rebounds and 17 assists, the latter matching his season high. It was the team’s first triple-double since Lowry had one on March 21, 2018, at Cleveland.

Valanciunas set the pace with 17 points in the first half. He hit 9 of 12 shots from the field overall and added 13 rebounds. The 7-foot veteran from Lithuania continued to be a problem for Atlanta. He averaged 15 points and 9.8 rebounds in four games against the Hawks last season.

Toronto also got 22 points from Pascal Siakam, one shy of his career high, and 19 points and nine rebounds from Serge Ibaka.

Atlanta got a season-high 26 points from Jeremy Lin. Veteran Vince Carter scored 14 against his former club, and Taurean Prince had 12.

The Raptors were playing without Kawhi Leonard, who was given the night off. Leonard has not played on any of the team’s back-to-back games this season. He led the team with 18 points on Tuesday in a win at Orlando.

Toronto improved to 3-0-1 in back-to-back games. The Raptors have won five straight against the Hawks, including the past three played in Atlanta.

Toronto got off to a quick start and took a 29-14 lead late in the first quarter, but the Hawks scored the final 10 points of the period.

Atlanta got as close as 31-29 on a Kent Bazemore basket with 9:26 left in the half, but the Raptors went on a 12-2 run and took a 55-44 lead into halftime.

Atlanta was playing without Omari Spellman (right hip contusion) and Alex Poythress (left ankle). Toronto was missing OG Anunoby (right wrist) and C.J. Miles (right adductor strain).

Atlanta plays again on Friday at home against the Boston Celtics. Toronto returns home on Friday to play the Washington Capitals.

