Raptors roll past Hawks, 108-93

A mismatch on paper turned out to be a mismatch in reality between the visiting Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Fred VanVleet came off the bench to score 19 points, leading Toronto to a 108-93 win over Atlanta in a matchup between one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and one of the worst.

Entering the game third in the league in points scored per game at 111.3, Toronto’s offense once again provided a balanced scoring effort with four other players scoring in double figures besides VanVleet.

Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who never trailed. DeMar DeRozan scored 14 points, Serge Ibaka had 12 and OG Anunoby added 10 to lead the way for Toronto. The Raptors shot 43.8 percent (39 of 89) from the field overall and 38.9 percent (14 of 36) from 3-point range.

Dennis Schroder had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Kent Bazemore and John Collins each scored 13 points in defeat for the Hawks. Atlanta shot just 39.4 percent (37 of 94) from the floor, including 33.3 percent (7 of 21) from 3-point range.

The Raptors were in control from the start, taking a 28-16 lead after one quarter, leading by as many as 21 points in the second quarter and 58-40 at halftime.

The game didn’t get much closer in the third quarter, with Toronto going up by as many 24 points at 83-59 with 2:42 remaining in the period.

In the fourth quarter, Toronto led by as many as 32 points.

Rebounding from a loss at Minnesota on Saturday, Toronto will next host the Utah Jazz on Friday.

The Hawks were coming off a win over Utah on Monday, but they couldn’t build on that win and will try and get on track against the Hornets in Charlotte on Friday.

