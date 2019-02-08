Siakam, VanVleet carry depleted Raptors past Hawks

Pascal Siakam scored a career-best 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the visiting Toronto Raptors, playing with a depleted roster, defeated the Atlanta Hawks 119-101 Thursday night.

Fred VanVleet added a career-high 30 points for the Raptors, who have won three in a row. Kyle Lowry chipped in with 13 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds while Serge Ibaka and Danny Green scored 12 points each and Norman Powell added 11 off the bench.

Trae Young had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Hawks. Taurean Prince also scored 19 points, John Collins had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Dewayne Dedmon added 10 points

The Raptors won all three games between the teams this season and have defeated the Hawks in seven straight.

The Raptors played with a short roster. Kawhi Leonard did not play because of a sore left knee. Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright and C.J. Miles were traded earlier Thursday to the Memphis Grizzlies for Marc Gasol. And Greg Monroe was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Raptors overcame a 17-point deficit in the second quarter to take a three-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Norman Powell’s 3-pointer from the corner stretched the Raptors lead to 13 points, 101-88, with 8:36 remaining in the game.

The Toronto lead reached 18 points on OG Anunoby’s 3-pointer with 4:36 remaining.

The Hawks led by as many as 14 points during a first quarter that ended 33-22 in their favor.

Prince’s jumper increased Atlanta’s lead to 15 points with 6:55 left in the half.

The lead reached 17 before Toronto produced an 11-0 run late in the half, which ended with Atlanta leading 68-60 on the strength of 13 3-pointers.

Siakam led all first-half scorers with 20 points.

Prince led Atlanta’s first-half scorers with 19 points. The Hawks shot 53.2 percent from the field in the half and the Raptors shot 47.5 percent.

Toronto dominated early in the second half and took a two-point lead, 75-73, on Lowry’s 3-pointer with 8:18 left in the third.

The Hawks came back to lead by five on Young’s 17-foot, step back jumper halfway through the quarter before the Raptors answered with an 8-0 run.

The Raptors led 88-85 after three quarters.

—Field Level Media