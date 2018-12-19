Lin leads Hawks' late surge past Wizards

EditorsNote: adds “Trevor” in fourth graf

Jeremy Lin scored 10 of his 16 points during a 22-9 fourth-quarter spurt that led Atlanta to a 118-110 win over the visiting Washington Wizards on Tuesday, ending the Hawks’ three-game losing streak.

Lin was one of seven players who scored in double figures for Atlanta. He shot 6-for-12 from the field with four assists and three rebounds. John Collins had a double-double for the seventh time in eight games with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Trae Young scored 19 points and handed out four assists.

The game was tied at 86 when Atlanta began its run, which was punctuated by Kevin Huerter’s 3-pointer with 5:17 left that gave Atlanta a 13-point lead.

Washington has lost five of its past six. The Wizards got 29 points from Bradley Beal, who was 11-for-17 from the floor and added 10 rebounds. Trevor Ariza had 19 points and eight rebounds in his Washington debut.

The Wizards completed a trade with the Suns on Monday that sent Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr. to Phoenix in exchange for Ariza. Washington also signed Chasson Randle from its G-League affiliate.

The Hawks managed to get off to a good start. After allowing 42 points in the first quarter of each of their past two games, digging a hole from which they were unable to escape, they produced a 12-0 run and took a 35-24 lead.

The Wizards had trimmed the lead to 58-54 at halftime and tied the game with 10:26 left in the third quarter on John Wall’s jumper. They held the lead until Huerter gave the Hawks an 82-80 edge with 48 seconds remaining. The score was tied 82-82 at the end of three quarters.

Atlanta veteran Vince Carter had two 3-point baskets and moved past Paul Pierce into sixth place on the all-time list with 2,145. Carter also had two steals to move past Dennis Johnson into 45th place on the all-time list with 1,479.

Washington played without forward Otto Porter Jr. (right knee contusion) for the fourth game and center Dwight Howard, who is out indefinitely after a lumbar microdiscectomy procedure. But Howard surprised his teammates by showing up for the game and pronounced himself pain-free.

Atlanta played without forward Taurean Prince (left ankle), forward Omari Spellman (right hip) and guard Tyler Dorsey (personal reasons).

Atlanta plays again on Friday at the New York Knicks. Washington completes the second leg of a back-to-back at Houston on Wednesday.

