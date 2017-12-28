Schroder carries Hawks past Wizards

ATLANTA -- Dennis Schroder erupted for 16 of his 21 points in the second half, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 113-99 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night at Philips Arena.

Ersan Ilyasova chipped in with 20 points while Marco Belinelli helped with 19 off the bench for Atlanta.

The victory marked the first time this season that the Hawks (9-25) won consecutive games. The first in the two-game streak came in a 112-107 triumph over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 20 points, and Markieff Morris scored 18. John Wall had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

In a fairly close game that saw multiple lead changes and three ties in the third quarter alone, it was the last shot of the quarter that shifted the Hawks’ fortunes.

With the score tied at 76, Atlanta rookie John Collins scored on a tip-in at the buzzer, giving Atlanta a 78-76 lead going into the fourth. Belinelli and Kent Basemore both drained 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to help Hawks build a six-point advantage, and Ilyasova buried a 3-pointer at the 5:09 mark, giving Atlanta a 98-89 lead.

The Hawks wouldn’t look back, stretching their lead to as much as 18 points.

Washington (19-16) got off to a fast start in the first quarter, getting major production from Otto Porter and Morris, who combined for 20 of the Wizards’ 29 first-quarter points. Washington used back-to-back buckets from Morris -- a 3-pointer and a slam dunk from a Wall alley-oop -- to spark an 11-1 run that quickly put the Wizards ahead 17-5.

The Hawks were energized by Belinelli coming off the bench with three straight buckets, including a pair of 3-pointer, the latter of which tied the score at 25 with under a minute left in the first quarter.

Washington’s Jodie Meeks and Atlanta’s Isaiah Taylor traded buckets in the final 45 seconds as the two squads ended the first quarter deadlocked in a 29-29 tie. Belinelli continued his hot shooting in the second quarter by scoring Atlanta’s first points on a floater in the lane that kept the score tied at 31.

Atlanta had several chances to take its first lead early in the second, but a pair of missed 3-pointers from the corner by Malcolm Delaney and Tyler Cavanaugh kept Washington with a one point lead.

A mid-range jumper and three free throws on consecutive possessions by Meeks provided Washington with a 39-33 with just under eight minutes before halftime.

After an Ilyasova 3-pointer and alley-oop dunk from Schroder on consecutive possessions cut the Hawks’ deficit back to one, Mike Scott’s jumper, Kelly Oubre’s corner 3-pointer and a 2-point bucket by Porter stretched Washington’s lead to its largest at 51-42 with 4:46 left before halftime.

The Wizards staved off another Atlanta surge to take a 57-55 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Belinelli gave the Hawks their first lead of the game at 67-66 when he drained three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt. However, it was a short-lived lead as Beal buried a 3-pointer 15 seconds later to put the Wizards back on top.

Atlanta took a 78-76 lead into the fourth quarter, however, as Collins scored on a buzzer-beating tip-in.

NOTES: Atlanta’s C Dewayne Dedmon was cleared to resume on-court activities in his recovery from a stress reaction in his left leg. ... Atlanta G Dennis Schroder didn’t make his first field goal until the 7:01 mark of the second quarter. ... Washington plays host to the Houston Rockets on Friday. ... The Hawks visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday.