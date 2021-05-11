Russell Westbrook's record triple-double not enough as Hawks top Wizards

Washington’s Russell Westbrook got his record-setting 182nd career triple-double, but the Atlanta Hawks came away with the victory, a 125-124 win over the visiting Wizards on Monday.

Slideshow ( 57 images )

Westbrook had 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists, his 36th triple-double of the season, passing Oscar Robertson’s career mark. Westbrook posted his 56th double-double of the year, including 33 straight dating back to March 13.

Westbrook’s basket got the Wizards to within a point with 30.1 seconds left, but he missed a 25-footer with 2.3 seconds that would have won the game.

Atlanta (38-31) used the trio of Trae Young, John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic with great effectiveness. Young scored 36 points and added nine assists, Collins had 28 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, and Bogdanovic had seven 3-pointers and scored 25. Clint Capela had 10 points, 22 rebounds and four blocks.

Washington (32-37) got 20 points from Rui Hachimura and 18 points from reserve Robin Lopez.

The Hawks began to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring the Wizards 27-11 to open the frame. A basket by Collins with 3:53 left gave Atlanta a 15-point lead at 88-73. Atlanta had a 96-79 lead after three quarters.

But Washington went on a 19-1 run and cut the lead to 101-100 on a bucket by Ish Smith with 7:26 left. The Hawks pushed the lead back to nine, but the Wizards kept battling and got to within one point four times in the final three minutes.

The Hawks got De’Andre Hunter back from the injured list. He has been out since March 24 and missed 46 games since February with right knee surgery and the subsequent rehabilitation. He played 14 minutes and scored six.

The Wizards played without Bradley Beal, who strained his left hamstring in the fourth quarter in Saturday’s win over Indiana. He will also miss Wednesday’s game.

The two teams play again on Wednesday. Atlanta has won both meetings against the Wizards this season. The Hawks can clinch a spot in the top six with one more win or one more Boston loss.

--Field Level Media