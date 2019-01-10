Nets rally from 19 down to top Hawks

D’Angelo Russell scored 23 points as the Brooklyn Nets staged their largest comeback of the season and pulled away for a 116-100 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night.

The Nets won for the 13th time in 17 games by rallying from a 19-point deficit in the second quarter. It is their best 17-game stretch since also going 13-4 from March 9-April 8, 2014.

Russell recorded his 19th 20-point game of the season by shooting 11 of 20 from the floor. He scored 16 in the second and third quarters, when the Nets outscored the Hawks 63-42.

DeMarre Carroll added 17 while Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris contributed 16 apiece as the Nets outscored the Hawks 89-54 over the final 33 minutes, shot 45.3 percent and overcame a double-digit deficit for the second time in 17 games this season.

John Collins posted his 15th double-double by matching a career-high with 30 points and getting 14 rebounds, but the Hawks shot 36.4 percent overall and 31.8 percent after taking their 19-point lead. Rookie Trae Young added 17, and former Net Jeremy Lin finished with 16 as Atlanta lost for the fifth time in six games.

Atlanta also committed 22 turnovers a night after turning it over 27 times in a three-point loss at Toronto.

The Hawks constantly attacked the rim in the opening quarter and shot 50 percent to get a 38-23 lead. They took their first double-digit lead at 21-11 on two free throws by Alex Len with 5:41 remaining and took their third 18-point lead on a basket by Young with 38 seconds remaining.

Atlanta took a 46-27 lead on a free throw by Young with about 9 1/2 minutes left, but Brooklyn outscored Atlanta 24-9 the rest of the half and was within 57-51 by halftime.

The Nets continued their charge and took a 66-63 lead on a 3-pointer by Harris with 9:04 left and held an 86-80 lead into the fourth following a 3-point play by Davis with four seconds left. Brooklyn pulled away in the opening minutes of the fourth and took a 107-89 lead on a 3-pointer by Carroll with about four minutes left.

—Field Level Media