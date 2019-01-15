Strong third quarter carries Nets past Celtics

EditorsNote: Changes to “30-point” in third graf

D’Angelo Russell scored 18 of his 34 points in the third quarter as the Brooklyn Nets snapped a 10-game, head-to-head losing streak to the Boston Celtics by dominating the third quarter in a 109-102 victory Monday night in New York.

The Nets pulled away by outscoring Boston 44-21 in the third. During the period, Brooklyn shot 65.4 percent (17 of 26) and produced its widest point disparity in a third quarter since outscoring Boston by 24 on April 2, 2005.

Russell shot 7 of 11 in the third as the Nets tied the franchise record for points in the third. He hit 13 of 26 field-goal attempts overall, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range, and recorded his sixth 30-point game of the season.

Two of Russell’s 3-pointers occurred in a 15-0 run in a span of 3:20 when the Nets built a 76-59 lead. He then hit two more jumpers in the final two minutes of the period as the Nets expanded their lead to 90-66 into the fourth.

After dominating the third, the Nets wobbled down the stretch, allowing Boston to cut a 27-point deficit to 105-98 on a transition layup by Jaylen Brown with 88 seconds left. Brooklyn finally secured the win in the final minute.

Kyrie Irving sat out for the Celtics due to a right quad contusion. At points in the fourth quarter, he heard chants of “Kyrie’s Leaving” from fans in reference to his upcoming free agency. Irving missed his fifth game of the season and Boston’s Marcus Smart (illness) sat out for the first time this season.

Without Irving, the Celtics appeared disjointed until the fourth and lost a third consecutive game for the third time this season. Boston has yet to lose four in a row this season.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with a career-high 34 points while Jaylen Brown added 22. Terry Rozier started for Irving and was held to seven points.

Rookie Rodion Kurucs added 19 points for the Nets, who won for the 14th time in 19 games despite getting outscored 36-19 in the fourth quarter. Jarrett Allen added 19 points and 12 rebounds for Brooklyn.

Russell scored 10 points as the Nets took a 27-25 lead after the opening quarter. Brooklyn was up 46-45 at halftime after holding the Celtics to 32.6 percent shooting from the field.

—Field Level Media