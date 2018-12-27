Harris helps Nets outlast Hornets in 2 OTs

EditorsNote: last graf, should say ‘one of two free throws with 22.7 seconds,’ not two free throws with 22.7 seconds left

Joe Harris recorded a steal and drove in for the game-winning fast-break layup with 3.4 seconds left in double overtime Wednesday night as the host Brooklyn Nets finally outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 134-132.

The Nets have won two in a row and nine of 10. The Hornets have lost two straight and four of six.

The Hornets had the ball with less than two seconds’ separation between the shot clock and the game clock, but Malik Monk lost the ball as he tried dribbling around Rodions Kurucs. Harris picked up the ball and scored the layup, but the shot clock never reset, so a buzzer signaling a shot clock violation went off just before Charlotte lofted a desperation shot.

Officials put 1.6 seconds back on the clock and gave the Hornets the ball at half-court. Monk then missed a desperation heave from just inside half-court to end a wild affair.

Spencer Dinwiddie totaled 37 points and 11 assists off the bench for the Nets. Harris finished with 27 points, while Kurucs (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (16 points, 15 rebounds) each had double-doubles. D’Angelo Russell scored 16 points, while DeMarre Carroll had 12 points.

Kemba Walker scored 35 points for the Hornets, including all 12 during a 12-2 run that seemed to put Charlotte in control late in the fourth quarter. Jeremy Lamb had 31 points while Marvin Williams (14 points, 12 rebounds) recorded a double-double. Nicolas Batum scored 13 points, and Tony Parker finished with 10 points for the Hornets.

The 12-2 run by the Hornets gave them their biggest lead at 104-96 with 3:20 left in regulation. But the Nets scored the next eight points, which was just a warmup for the wildness to come.

The final 20 seconds of regulation began with a go-ahead 3-pointer by Williams before a jump ball was forced following a missed 3-pointer by Dinwiddie. After the Nets won the jump, Dinwiddie was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer and drained all three shots to tie the score with 6.5 seconds left.

Hollis-Jefferson then fouled Walker as the latter raced around the key. Walker hit one free throw, missed the second, then fouled Carroll as he tried a desperation pass with 1.3 seconds remaining, Carroll hit the first free throw to tie the score and missed the second, though the miss was negated by a lane violation on Batum. Carroll then missed the re-do.

Dinwiddie tied the score at 121-121 by hitting one of two free throws with 22.7 seconds left in the first overtime. He converted a four-point play to open the second overtime, during which the Nets led by as many as six before the Hornets tied the score on a 3-pointer by Monk and a traditional 3-point play by Walker. Dinwiddie and Williams exchanged baskets to set up the final chaotic sequence.

—Field Level Media