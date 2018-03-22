Howard's 32 points, 30 boards rally Hornets over Nets

EditorsNote: adds “quarter” in second graf

Dwight Howard totaled 32 points and 30 rebounds while Kemba Walker converted the go-ahead three-point play with 18.3 seconds remaining as the visiting Charlotte Hornets overcame a 23-point deficit and stunned the Brooklyn Nets 111-105 Wednesday night at Barclays Center.

Howard had the NBA’s first 30-30 game since Kevin Love had one in November 2010, and only the second since Moses Malone achieved the feat in 1982. Howard had 26 points and 20 boards after halftime and nine points and eight rebounds in the fourth quarter, when Charlotte outscored Brooklyn 36-18.

Howard joined Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to get at least 30 boards against the Nets. Abdul-Jabbar achieved the feat in 1978 for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Howard shot 10 of 17 from the floor and made 12 of 21 free throws. He tied a career high with 11 offensive rebounds. The 30 rebounds set a Hornets record.

Walker added 24 points despite shooting 6 of 25 from the field.

In the last minute, Walker gave Charlotte its first lead since midway through the first quarter when he took the inbounds pass, went around a high screen and hit a tough shot in the lane while being fouled by Allen Crabbe.

After Walker made the free throw, Caris LeVert missed a contested look at the rim with 11.5 seconds remaining, and Charlotte hit four free throws to finish a game-ending 18-2 run.

D’Angelo Russell led the Nets with 19 points while LeVert added 14.

The Nets started by missing eight of their first 10 shots but ended the opening quarter with a 34-22 lead after LeVert’s fadeaway just before the buzzer. A 3-point shot by Quincy Acy gave the Nets a 20-17 lead with about four minutes remaining, starting a 17-5 run.

The Nets kept on rolling and took a 20-point lead when LeVert stole the ball from Malik Monk and coasted in for a transition dunk with 8:18 remaining. By halftime, the Nets built a 62-43 lead.

Brooklyn took an 82-59 lead on a layup by Carroll with 6:13 remaining in the third but settled for an 87-75 advantage going into the fourth after Howard scored 10 points in a 16-5 run.

