Markkanen dominates as Bulls take down Nets

Jan 14, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) shoots the ball in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Lauri Markkanen collected 31 points and 18 rebounds as the visiting Chicago Bulls led most of the way and recorded a 125-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Markkanen shot 11 of 18 from the floor and hit four 3-pointers for his 10th double-double of the season and fifth in six games. His third straight 30-point showing helped the Bulls snap a six-game losing streak to the Nets and also win for the third time in 19 games since Dec. 30.

Zach LaVine added 26 points as the Bulls shot 54.1 percent on field-goal attempts and made 14 of 28 3-point attempts.

Otto Porter Jr. helped the Bulls stretch the floor by contributing 18 points and hitting four 3-pointers in his team debut after being acquired from Washington on Wednesday for Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker.

Kris Dunn added 14 with nine assists, and Robin Lopez chipped in 12 for the Bulls, who held a 50-33 rebounding edge.

D’Angelo Russell scored 23 points for the Nets, who lost for the fourth time in five games and only for the third time in their last 17 home games since Dec. 7. The Nets shot 41.5 percent from the field and also lost for the 10th time in 31 games since Dec. 7.

Allen Crabbe and Joe Harris contributed 19 apiece for Brooklyn. Jarrett Allen recorded 12 and 10 rebounds while Caris LeVert played 15 minutes and contributed 11 points in his return from a right foot injury that cost him 42 games.

The Bulls shot 54.2 percent in the opening quarter and took a 32-27 lead and expanded it to 40-30 on a 3-pointer by Wayne Selden Jr. with 8:51 left in the half. A three-point play by Russell forged a 43-43 tie with 3:56 left, but Chicago held a 55-48 edge by halftime.

Chicago continued to maintain its lead and took a 93-80 advantage into the fourth, then expanded it to 104-86 on two free throws by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot with 8:06 left. Consecutive hoops by Harris cut the deficit to 106-97 with 5:28 left, but the Nets never got the deficit any lower the rest of the way. Consecutive hoops by LaVine with about 3 1/2 minutes to go secured the victory.

—Field Level Media