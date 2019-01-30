Russell scores 30 as Nets beat Bulls

EditorsNote: Corrected Nets’ shooting percentage; other minor fixes

Jan 29, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (00) puts up a shot against Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

D’Angelo Russell scored 30 points as the Brooklyn Nets overcame some sluggish moments to extend their home winning streak to nine games with a 122-117 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

Russell scored at least 30 points for the eighth time this season as he hit 10-of-22 shots and added seven assists. He scored 22 of his points after halftime as the Nets rebounded from Monday’s loss to the Celtics in Boston.

Russell’s latest productive game also helped the Nets win for the 13th time in their last 14 home games since Dec. 7. The Nets (28-24) also matched their win total from last season and beat the Bulls for the sixth straight time.

Shabazz Napier added 24 in a game where the Nets did not lead by more than eight points at any point and did not get the lead for good until the 5:34 mark of the third.

Reserve Rondae Hollis-Jefferson contributed 18 while Joe Harris added 17 as the Nets shot 47.7 percent and also improved to 20-6 in their last 26 games.

Zach LaVine scored 26 points as the Bulls (11-40) lost for the 14th time in 15 games and dropped their third straight close game. Jabari Parker added 22 points while Lauri Markkanen collected 18 and a career-high 19 rebounds as Chicago shot 50 percent and committed 17 turnovers.

The Nets opened a 97-90 lead on a basket by Napier with 7:34 left but the lead was down to 107-104 when Markkanen hit a 3-pointer with 2:54 left. Two free throws by Harris put Brooklyn up 116-108 with 39 seconds left but another 3-pointer by Markkanen cut it to 116-111 two seconds later.

Russell split four throws on Brooklyn’s next two possessions to put Brooklyn up 118-113 with 20 seconds left. Following a timeout, the left foot of Chicago’s Wayne Selden’s was out of bounds on a 3-point attempt and Napier iced the win with a layup off an inbounds play on the next possession.

The Nets missed 16 of their first 21 shots and trailed by nine when Markkanen dunked with 3:20 left in the first quarter but they wound up with a 20-19 lead after DeMarre Carroll’s putback beat the buzzer. Chicago held a 51-42 lead on a basket by LaVine with 2:29 left in the half but Napier’s 3-pointer beat the buzzer and the Nets trailed 54-50 by halftime.

Russell scored 11 points in the third quarter and staked the Nets to an 83-79 lead entering the fourth by hitting a floater with four seconds remaining.

