Nets muscle up in fourth quarter to beat Mavericks

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 23 points as the Brooklyn Nets clamped down defensively in the fourth quarter and recorded a 114-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at Barclays Center in New York.

Hollis-Jefferson recorded his 10th game with at least 20 points as the Nets outscored Dallas 26-17 in the fourth quarter and held the Mavericks to 7-of-20 shooting from the field in the final 12 minutes.

D’Angelo Russell added 22 points and six assists as the Nets shot 51.2 percent from the floor and won for the fourth time in 23 games since Jan. 21. DeMarre Carroll posted his 12th double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds for Brooklyn.

Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. led Dallas with 21 points but also exited the game in the fourth quarter with a left ankle injury. He got hurt when he stepped on the foot of Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dallas’ Dwight Powell added 18 points while Dirk Nowitzki contributed 13. Nowitzki appeared in his 1,463rd game, moving past Kevin Garnett into sole possession of fifth place on the all-time list.

Jalen Jones contributed a career-high 16 for the Mavericks, who made 12 of 22 3-point attempts (54.5 percent) but shot 44.6 percent overall. Yogi Ferrell had 12 points and 12 assists.

Dallas took its first lead when Smith’s dunk off a turnover by Russell made it 70-68 with 8:06 remaining in the third quarter. The Mavericks were up 80-70 following a 3-pointer by Smith with 5:36 left, but Brooklyn scored 10 consecutive points before Johnathan Motley hit a jumper at the 3:23 mark.

The Nets took an 88-86 lead on a 3-pointer by Carroll with a minute remaining in the third. Dallas answered with a 3-pointer by Maxi Kleber with 40 seconds left and took an 89-88 lead into the fourth after Caris LeVert missed a 10-footer and Harris missed a 3-pointer in the final 27 seconds.

A 3-point play by LeVert snapped a 92-92 deadlock with 9:38 left, and the Nets took a 100-94 lead on a 3-pointer by Russell 2 1/2 minutes later. The Nets hiked the lead to 107-99 on a three-point play by Hollis-Jefferson with 4:43 left.

A 3-pointer by Ferrell made it 110-104 with about two minutes left. The Nets sealed the game when Dinwiddie hit a step back 18-footer over Kleber with 37 seconds remaining, just before the shot clock expired.

—Field Level Media