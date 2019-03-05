Hot-shooting Nets rout Mavericks

EditorsNote: rewords second and seventh grafs; fixes to “seventh loss in eight games” in third graf

Reserve DeMarre Carroll matched a season high with 22 points as the Brooklyn Nets took control late in the first quarter and coasted to a 127-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night in New York.

Rodions Kurucs added 19 points and became the third rookie in franchise history to hit at least five 3-pointers in a game, going 5 of 7 from long range. Caris LeVert, moved to the bench, added 18 points while Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 16 in his third game back from a right thumb injury.

D’Angelo Russell collected 13 points and 11 assists while Joe Harris chipped in 11 points as the Nets posted their most lopsided win since moving from New Jersey in 2012.

The Nets halted their ugly three-game skid and won for the sixth time in their past 16 games by dominating all facets of a game in which they led for the final 40:35 and by double digits for the final 37:38. Brooklyn shot 56.5 percent from the floor, outrebounded Dallas 48-36 and outscored the Mavericks 56-22 in the paint.

Dwight Powell paced Dallas with 20 points, and rookie Luca Doncic added 16. Doncic shot 6 of 16 and Dallas shot 35.6 percent on field-goal attempts en route to its seventh loss in eight games and its most lopsided defeat of the season.

Dirk Nowitzki heard loud cheers in pregame introductions and each time he touched the ball in possibly his final game in Brooklyn. He missed his first nine shots and finished with four points on 2-for-13 shooting.

The Nets closed the first quarter with a 12-3 run over the last 3 1/2 minutes and took a 31-21 lead. Brooklyn took its first 20-point lead (56-36) on a 3-pointer by Dinwiddie with 5:16 left in the second quarter and carried a 65-47 lead into halftime.

Dallas made a slight dent in the deficit in the third quarter, getting within 79-63 on a dunk by Dorian Finney-Smith with 6:09 remaining. Brooklyn countered by outscoring Dallas 20-10 the rest of the period to take a 99-73 lead into the fourth.

Brooklyn pushed the lead to 104-73 early in the fourth on a 3-pointer by LeVert and then extended the gap to 119-75 on a dunk by LeVert with about 7 1/2 minutes left. By then, the only suspense was whether Nowitzki would score, and he finally did by hitting a 19-footer with 3:51 remaining.

Nowitzki drew more loud cheers from the crowd, which gave him a standing ovation when he checked out with 1:42 left.

