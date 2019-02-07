Nets shoot down Nuggets in offensive display

D’Angelo Russell totaled 27 points and 11 assists as the Brooklyn Nets stopped a three-game losing streak with a 135-130 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Feb 6, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots against Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (00) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Russell shot 10 of 23 from the field, including 6 of 9 on 3-pointers, and posted his sixth double-double of the season. The All-Star guard also recorded at least 25 points and 10 assists for the second time in his career as the Nets won for the 14th time in their last 16 home games since Dec. 7.

Reserve DeMarre Carroll contributed 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Nets shot 51.1 percent, handed out a season-best 36 assists and withstood some shaky moments in the final minutes. Joe Harris added 17, Treveon Graham chipped in 16 and Jarrett Allen and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 15 each.

Shabazz Napier handed out a career-high 11 assists as the Nets also shot a season-best 55.9 (19 of 34) from 3-point range.

Nikola Jokic recorded his 10th triple-double of the season by totaling 25 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as Denver lost its second straight after winning six in a row.

Mason Plumlee added a season-high 24 points before fouling out as Denver shot 50.5 percent. Jamal Murray finished with 19 points and 11 assists after missing six games with a sprained right ankle.

Rookie Monte Morris added 18 off the bench and Malik Beasley had 17 as Denver allowed its second-highest point total of the season.

Denver played without Paul Millsap (sore right ankle) for the second straight game and without Gary Harris (strained right groin) for the fourth consecutive contest.

The Nets held a 108-87 lead into the fourth before a 3-pointer by Russell and two by Graham pushed the lead to 117-96 with about 9 1/2 minutes left. The Nuggets cut it to 131-125 on a jumper by Murray with 46 seconds left but Napier found Hollis-Jefferson for a cutting layup on the next possession to make it 133-125.

Denver had a slim chance to complete its comeback when Murray hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to make it 134-130 but Napier iced the game at the line.

—Field Level Media