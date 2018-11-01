Dinwiddie's OT 3 gives Nets win over Pistons

Spencer Dinwiddie scored all 25 of his points after halftime, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds left in overtime, and the host Brooklyn Nets edged the Detroit Pistons 120-119 on Wednesday night.

Joe Harris had 23 points for the Nets, and Caris LeVert supplied 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Blake Griffin led Detroit, which has lost three straight, with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Andre Drummond contributed 24 points and 23 rebounds and Reggie Jackson added 21 points.

Pistons shooting guard Reggie Bullock exited in the first half with an ankle injury.

Griffin knocked down a three with 1:27 remaining in overtime to give Detroit a three-point lead. Jared Dudley’s corner three tied it at 117-all.

Griffin banked in a shot to put Detroit back on top. Dinwiddie then committed an offensive foul but Griffin missed a 3-point attempt. Dinwiddie then tossed in his pivotal three from the right wing.

Griffin then missed a shot from the elbow.

The Pistons trailed by 15 late in the first quarter but rallied with the aid of a 22-3 run to take a 60-54 halftime lead.

Zaza Pachulia’s layup pushed Detroit’s lead to 88-79 with 10:30 remaining in regulation. Jarrett Allen’s hook shot with 9:04 left brought the Nets within four, 90-86.

Harris made a 3-point shot with 5:21 left to make it 97-94. Jackson answered with a three.

A Griffin three nudged the lead to seven but Dinwiddie converted a four-point play to keep the pressure on.

Dinwiddie’s corner three with 2:10 left pulled the Nets within one. Allen then made a layup off a Dinwiddie feed while getting fouled and hit the free throw to put Brooklyn up by two.

Griffin responded with a three to give Detroit a 108-107 advantage. The Nets had three offensive rebounds on their next possession but couldn’t convert.

Jackson then hit two free throws with 22.6 seconds left. Dinwiddie fired in another three to tie it. Jackson missed an off-balance shot in the lane, sending the game into overtime.

—Field Level Media