Jackson's season-high 29 lifts Pistons over Nets

Reggie Jackson scored 12 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Detroit Pistons withstood Andre Drummond’s ejection and beat the Brooklyn Nets 108-96 on Sunday night.

Drummond posted his 59th double-double of the season with 13 points and 14 rebounds. He missed a chance for a league-leading eighth 20-20 game after getting ejected for an incident with Quincy Acy late in the third.

With 21 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Ish Smith missed a short jumper and before Joe Harris could get the defensive rebound, Drummond and Acy jostled for position.

Drummond took exception to Acy swiping for the ball and shoved the Brooklyn forward. Acy’s right hand accidentally hit official David Guthrie near the chin and before things escalated further, Acy was restrained by Harris and Brooklyn assistant coach Jacque Vaughn.

After officials reviewed the incident, both players were tossed, and Drummond ripped off his jersey as he headed toward the locker room.

Consecutive hoops by Jackson pushed Detroit’s lead back over double-digits midway through the fourth but a 3-pointer by D’Angelo Russell made it 93-87 with about 2 1/2 minutes left. Jackson hit three foul shots with 2:08 left after being fouled by Caris LeVert and Stanley Johnson converted a dunk off a steal for a 98-87 lead on the next possession to seal matters.

Smith and Johnson contributed 17 points apiece as Detroit won its fifth straight and seventh in eight games. Anthony Tolliver contributed 12 rebounds while Eric Moreland replaced Drummond in the fourth quarter and totaled 10 rebounds.

Allen and Harris scored 15 points apiece for the Nets, who were unable to win three straight for the first time this season.

A 3-pointer by Russell with 3:33 remaining in the first half forged a 45-45 tie but Detroit scored the next 13 points. Smith scored seven straight points before the Nets scored again and Detroit carried a 62-48 lead into halftime.

Brooklyn cut Detroit’s lead to nine on a dunk by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson about three minutes into the third but a 17-6 run gave Detroit its first 20-point lead at 81-61 on two free throws by Drummond with 4:12 left.

Detroit took its second 20-point lead on a dunk by Drummond with 3:35 remaining and held an 83-70 edge going into the fourth.

