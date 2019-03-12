Nets cruise past misfiring Pistons, 103-75

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Adds last graf.

Mar 11, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs (00) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points as the Brooklyn Nets seized control late in the first half and claimed the head-to-head tiebreaker with the visiting Detroit Pistons with a lopsided 103-75 win Monday night.

In the final game before a season-long seven-game road trip that starts Wednesday in Oklahoma City, the Nets won their fourth straight.

Brooklyn (36-33) won two of three meetings with Detroit (34-32) to get the tiebreaker. The Nets moved one-half game ahead of the Pistons, who had their five-game winning streak stopped.

Brooklyn led for the final 45:26. The Nets gained control by making 11 of 13 shots in a 28-8 burst over the final 6:28 of the first half, ballooning a 33-27 lead into a 61-35 halftime advantage.

During the decisive run, Dinwiddie scored 10 points by hitting two free throws, converting a three-point play, getting a floater and hitting a 3-pointer.

The Nets never led by fewer than 18 the rest of the way and were up by as many as 31.

Allen Crabbe added 14 for the Nets, who shot 49.4 percent. Rookie Rodions Kurucs added 13 points and also effectively helped defend Blake Griffin, who finished with 10 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

Joe Harris and Caris LeVert contributed 12 points while Jarrett Allen and D’Angelo Russell added 11 apiece.

Despite being in control most of the night, Brooklyn’s depth at power forward took a slight hit when DeMarre Carroll hyperextended his left knee. Carroll did not return after taking a hard fall with 2 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half trying to defend Griffin.

The Pistons were unable to win a season-high sixth straight game and lost for just the fourth time in their last 17 games.

Andre Drummond recorded his career-high 19th straight double-double by totaling 13 and 20 rebounds but Griffin was held under 15 points for the sixth time this season. Starting point guard Reggie Jackson was held to six points and appeared to injure his groin with about five minutes left in the first half before returning.

The Pistons shot a season-worst 27.8 percent overall and 23.5 percent (8 of 34) from long distance. Detroit was held under 80 points for the first time since March 13, 2018.

It was the lowest shooting percentage in the NBA since Memphis shot 27.1 percent at Golden State on Nov. 2, 2015.

—Field Level Media