Warriors finish strong to hold off Nets

Kevin Durant hit a jumper with 1:42 remaining and Stephen Curry added a 3-pointer 40 seconds later Sunday afternoon, allowing the Golden State Warriors to stave off a late rally by the host Brooklyn Nets for a 120-114 victory.

Curry finished with 35 points and Durant 34 as Golden State, after dominating most of the game, held on for its fourth straight win.

D’Angelo Russell had 25 points and Caris LeVert 23 for the Nets, who lost their second straight.

After a hoop by Durant had given the Warriors a 110-99 lead with 5:43 remaining, the Nets scored the next nine points to get within two, holding Golden State scoreless for the next 4:01.

LeVert contributed two baskets to the spurt, including a 3-pointer.

But Durant ended the Golden State drought with his jumper, and after Joe Harris misfired on a 3-pointer at the other end, Curry gave the Warriors breathing room again with his seventh 3-pointer of the game.

Curry shot 7-for-15 from 3-point range and 11-for-26 overall for the Warriors, who were playing consecutive road games at New York and Brooklyn for the first time in their history.

Durant hit 11 of his 20 shots.

Klay Thompson added 18 points for the Warriors, who complete a four-day, three-game trip Monday at Chicago.

Russell connected on five 3-pointers for a majority of his 25 points for the Nets, who lost to the Warriors for the seventh straight time.

LeVert had four 3-pointers and shot 9-for-18 overall.

Allen Crabbe had 14 points, Spencer Dinwiddie 12 and Jarrett Allen 11 for Brooklyn, which made 20 3-pointers and outscored Golden State 60-33 from beyond the arc.

