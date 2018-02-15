Pacers rally, send Nets to seventh straight loss

Victor Oladipo scored 25 points as the Indiana Pacers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 108-103 Wednesday night at Barclays Center in New York.

Oladipo shot 9-of-24 from the floor but made enough plays to help Indiana win for the 14th time in the last 20 games. He pushed the Pacers ahead 101-97 by converting a layup with 50.5 seconds remaining, and the Nets never came closer.

Cory Joseph added 15 and 11 rebounds while former Net Bojan Bogdanovic contributed 14 as Indiana beat Brooklyn for the seventh straight time, in a game that featured 29 lead changes and 17 ties.

Thaddeus Young, who also used to play for Brooklyn, added 13, as did Al Jefferson. Myles Turner totaled 11 points and 14 rebounds, helping Indiana to a 52-44 edge on the glass.

Allen Crabbe scored 24 points for the Nets, who dropped their season-high seventh straight game and lost for the 11th time in 12 games since Jan. 21. DeMarre Carroll added 21 while D‘Angelo Russell contributed 18 as Brooklyn shot 42.2 percent and missed nine consecutive shots from the field in the final four minutes before a 3 with 25 seconds left.

A tight first half featured 12 ties and 20 lead changes as neither team held more than a four-point lead. The half ended with Bogdanovic hitting a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left for a 54-54 deadlock.

Oladipo was 3-for-9 in the first half but scored nine straight points to give Indiana a 67-61 lead with 6:07 remaining in the third. The lead grew to 71-63 on a dunk by Young two minutes later but the Nets scored the next eight points and forged a 71-71 tie on Carroll’s 3-pointer with 2:12 remaining.

After Oladipo missed a 3-pointer, Russell drove through the lane for a 73-71 lead with 1:36 left. Following another Oladipo miss, Harris hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:03 left and another Carroll 3-pointer with 31.1 seconds left capped a 16-2 run and gave Brooklyn a 79-73 lead heading into the fourth.

The Nets held a 95-93 lead on Crabbe’s 3-pointer with 4:09 left before going cold.

