Pacers snap Nets' 7-game win streak

EditorsNote: 1st graf; transpose Oladipo’s rebound-assist stats

Victor Oladipo recorded 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help the Indiana Pacers notch a 114-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night in New York.

Thaddeus Young scored 21 points while Domantas Sabonis and Bojan Bogdanovic added 17 apiece for the Pacers, who ended a two-game slide. Myles Turner contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Rodions Kurucs scored 24 points and DeMarre Carroll added 16 for Brooklyn, which had a season-best seven-game winning streak snapped. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 15 points, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Joe Harris had 13 apiece.

The Pacers shot 53.7 percent from the field and made 11 of 26 from 3-point range.

The Nets connected on 45.8 percent from the field and were 16 of 31 from behind the arc.

Jarrett Allen and Jared Dudley tallied 10 points apiece for Brooklyn, which held a 41-29 rebounding edge.

Oladipo scored back-to-back baskets to give the Pacers a 106-104 edge with 2:01 remaining. Bogdanovic added a 3-pointer to boost the lead to five with 1:09 to go.

Oladipo delivered the final blow with a 3-pointer with 39.3 seconds left, providing the final margin.

Brooklyn trailed by 10 at halftime before overcoming the deficit and taking a brief lead.

Dudley hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Nets a 75-72 edge with 4:30 left in the third. Brooklyn held an 80-76 edge after Carroll’s basket with 3:17 left before Indiana rattled off the final eight points of the period to take a four-point lead.

Indiana led by five early in the fourth quarter, but the Nets recovered and tied the game at 93 on Dinwiddie’s basket with 5:42 remaining.

A 3-pointer by Harris pushed Brooklyn ahead at 99-98 with 4:33 left.

Sabonis and Young each scored 14 first-half points, and Indiana led 59-49 at the break.

The Pacers shot 16 of 25 in the opening quarter while taking a 37-27 advantage. The lead reached 15 points during the second quarter.

—Field Level Media