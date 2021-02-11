Kyrie Irving leads Nets past Pacers

Slideshow ( 27 images )

Kyrie Irving scored 35 points as the host Brooklyn Nets took control in the second quarter and ended a three-game losing streak with 104-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Irving shot 8 of 17 from the field, hit a career-high 17 free throws without a miss and handed out eight assists.

James Harden added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who shot 42.1 percent and led by as many as 36 points. Joe Harris contributed 17 points and DeAndre Jordan collected 12 points and 13 assists as Brooklyn halted a six-game home losing streak to Indiana.

Domantas Sabonis scored 18 points but shot 7 of 20 from the field as the Pacers saw their losing streak reach a season-high four games. Malcolm Brogdon added 15 on 5 of 17 shooting as Indiana shot 39.1 percent and lost for the 11th time in 17 games.

The Nets led for the final 43:21 after allowing at least 120 points in their previous seven games. Brooklyn took control by ripping off 15 straight points midway through the second quarter and ended the first half with a 30-5 blitz that resulted in a 62-30 halftime lead.

The Nets held a 32-25 lead when Indiana’s Aaron Holiday hit a 3-pointer with 8:39 remaining. Harris started the decisive run with a 3-pointer 18 seconds later and the Nets held Indiana without a basket for 5:39 before Sabonis snapped the drought.

Brooklyn held a 76-49 lead on a reverse layup by Irving with 5 1/2 minutes left in the third. Indiana scored the next 13 points, was within 76-62 on a layup by T.J. McConnell with 1:17 left and Brooklyn’s lead was sliced to 82-62 entering the fourth.

Indiana continued to chip away and was within 94-80 on a 3-pointer by Justin Holiday with 5:42 left. Irving scored Brooklyn’s next eight points and hit a layup that extended the lead to 102-83 with 3:18 left. A few possessions later, the Nets lifted their starters.

--Field Level Media