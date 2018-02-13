Clippers hand Nets sixth consecutive loss

Lou Williams scored 20 points to lead seven Clippers in double figures as Los Angeles beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-101 Monday night at Barclays Center in New York.

Williams shot 8 of 16 and posted his 35th game with at least 20 points. The Clippers shot 56.5 percent from the floor, led by as many as 23 and were on top for the final 45 1/2 minutes.

DeAndre Jordan added 16 points and 17 rebounds for Los Angeles. He converted several dunks, shot 8 of 11 from the field and posted his 29th double-double of the season.

Danilo Gallinari also had 16 points as Los Angeles won for the 12th time in 17 games. Montrezl Harrell made all six shots and contributed 15 points while Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Joe Harris and D‘Angelo Russell scored 16 points apiece to lead the Nets, who shot 46.1 percent from the field in their season-high sixth straight defeat. Allen Crabbe contributed 15 as Brooklyn lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

The Clippers shot 71.4 percent (15 of 21) and took a 34-22 lead after the opening quarter. Los Angeles expanded the advantage to 45-28 on a basket by Harrell with 8:42 left in the second quarter. The Nets briefly cut the deficit to single digits at 60-51 on a 3-pointer by Crabbe with 1:52 left, but a lob dunk by Jordan and floater by Williams helped increase the lead to 66-51 going into halftime.

The Nets were within 83-67 on a 3-pointer by Harris with 2:33 remaining in the third, but Jordan converted his fifth dunk and Los Angeles scored the final seven points to get a 90-67 lead into the fourth. Russell scored 12 points in the first 3:02 of the fourth and Brooklyn sliced the lead to 94-81 on the guard’s 3-pointer.

The Nets cut it to single digits at 104-95 on an acrobatic layup and free throw by Harris with 4:27 left. After Russell missed another 3-pointer and Jordan grabbed the rebound, Los Angeles’ Austin Rivers buried a 3-pointer with 3:40 left for a 108-95 lead to seal it.

--Field Level Media