Clippers rally from 15 down to defeat Nets

Danilo Gallinari scored a season-high 28 points and Tobias Harris added 27 as the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 15-point deficit and posted a 127-119 victory Saturday over the host Brooklyn Nets.

The Clippers did not get their first lead until Lou Williams hit three free throws with 8:21 left to make it 102-101. After five ties, Montrezl Harrell snapped a 110-110 deadlock by driving to the rim for an emphatic slam.

The Clippers won their fourth straight as they opened a stretch in which they play 11 of 15 on the road. It was their second win in seven games when trailing after three quarters.

Harrell scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter with an array of drives as Los Angeles outscored Brooklyn 37-22 in the final 12 minutes and shot 50.5 percent.

Williams scored in double figures for the 59th straight game by adding nine of his 16 points in the fourth.

Jarrett Allen scored a career-high 24 points, but the Nets lost for the fourth time in five games and fell to 0-4 on the second night of back-to-backs.

D’Angelo Russell added 23 while Joe Harris contributed 19 for Brooklyn, which shot 45.5 percent. Allen Crabbe chipped in 15 but Spencer Dinwiddie was held to 11 on 3-of-16 shooting.

The Nets went up 15 on a jumper by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with about eight minutes left in the second quarter and took a 67-60 lead into halftime. They took a 97-90 lead into the fourth before Los Angeles roared back.

Los Angeles finally tied the game in the opening minutes of the fourth when Williams hit a jumper near the foul line over Jared Dudley with 10:21 left to forge a 97-97 tie.

