Conley, Jackson help Grizzlies outlast Nets in double OT

Mike Conley scored 13 of his season-high 37 points in the second overtime Friday night, and the Memphis Grizzlies recorded a wild 131-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, who saw their home losing streak reach six games.

Rookie Jaren Jackson scored a career-high 36 points, and his 3-pointer with 15.9 seconds left in regulation forged a 111-111 deadlock and forced overtime.

Conley hit the game-tying basket with nine seconds left in the first overtime to forge a 117-117 tie. Then he scored all but one of Memphis’ points in the second overtime.

Conley hit three foul shots with 3:25 left in double OT to put Memphis ahead 124-120, and then answered a 3-pointer and layup by D’Angelo Russell by hitting a 22-footer with 2:32 left to lead 126-125. After missing a 3-pointer with 1:46 remaining, Conley made two free throws with 19.9 seconds left for a three-point edge.

After Conley put the Grizzlies ahead 128-125, Spencer Dinwiddie’s off-balance 3-pointer rimmed in and out with 15 seconds left. Memphis then clinched its 13th win of the season when Gasol split a pair at the line with 14.8 seconds left.

Conley finished one point shy of his career high as he shot 13 of 25 and also handed out 10 assists. Jackson made 13 of 22 shots and added eight rebounds as the Grizzlies shot 49.5 percent and scored 68 points in the paint.

Gasol added 15 points and 15 rebounds as Memphis snapped a season-high three-game losing streak by scoring the final seven points of regulation in a 27-second span, and coming back from a 10-point deficit in the final 3:52 of the fourth.

Russell scored 26 points but shot 10 of 27 as the Nets squandered their third straight lead in the fourth and lost their fifth straight game overall. DeMarre Carroll added 21, and Shabazz Napier contributed 18, but the Nets lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

The Nets held a 111-104 lead on a basket by Spencer Dinwiddie with 33 seconds left, but Jackson converted a four-point play with 27 seconds left. After Russell fumbled the inbounds pass with 23 seconds remaining, Jackson buried the tying 3-pointer.

Before collapsing, the Nets scored 14 straight points and held a 94-87 lead on a basket by Carroll with eight minutes left. They expanded it to 102-92 on Dinwiddie’s 3-pointer with 3:52 left but could not hang on.

