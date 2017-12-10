Dragic, Johnson help Heat top Nets in Mexico City

Goran Dragic scored 20 points as the Miami Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-89 in the Global Games in Mexico City on Saturday.

Tyler Johnson also scored 20 points for the Heat to follow up his season-high 25-point showing in Wednesday’s loss at San Antonio. He helped Miami stay close by scoring 18 of his points before halftime.

James Johnson added 17 while Justice Winslow contributed a season-high 15 points and hit a career-best four 3-pointers as Miami shot 46.7 percent from the field.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the Nets with 18 points and Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 15 and nine assists but it was not enough as Brooklyn dropped its sixth straight game against Miami and appeared fatigued in the fourth quarter by Mexico City’s over 7,000-foot altitude.

The Nets were held under 100 points for the fourth time this season and finished with just 17 points in the final 12 minutes. Brooklyn also shot 7 of 27 from 3-point range.

Brooklyn held a seven-point lead in the opening minutes of the third quarter but the Heat were ahead 75-72 going into the fourth.

Miami’s lead surged to 84-76 with 8:41 remaining when Dragic hit an uncontested 3. After a turnover by Caris LeVert, Wayne Ellington converted the steal into a dunk and Miami’s first double-digit lead with 8:18 to go.

Miami claimed its second double-digit lead at 89-79 on a dunk by Kelly Olynyk with 6:58 left. The Heat took a third double-digit lead at 91-81 on a basket by James Johnson with 4:33 left but Dinwiddie’s trey made it a seven-point game with 4:24 remaining.

Dinwiddie made another 3 with about 3:03 left to cut Miami’s lead to four but consecutive hoops by Olynyk upped Miami’s advantage to 95-87 nearly a minute later. After a turnover by Dinwiddie, James Johnson’s spinning dunk on Jarrett Allen made it a 10-point game again with 83 seconds remaining to seal it.

NOTES: Newly acquired C Jahlil Okafor and G Nik Stauskas are not expected to join the Nets until next week when the team returns to Brooklyn. ... Miami G Dion Waiters played with a hyperextended right elbow. Waiters bruised it setting a screen in Wednesday’s game at San Antonio and received treatment for it Thursday. He scored two points on 1-of-10 shooting. ... Miami played its first game outside the United States and Canada since 2014 when it faced Cleveland in a preseason contest in Brazil. ... Brooklyn G Joe Harris (illness) was available after being questionable for the game but did not play. ... The NBA announced that the G-League All-Star team will face the Mexican National team at All-Star weekend in February in Los Angeles. ... Former Miami big man Chris Bosh attended the game along with former Heat players Glen Rice and Alonzo Mourning.