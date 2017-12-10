Dragic, Johnson help Heat top Nets in Mexico City

As the game went on and fatigue set in from playing 7,382 above sea level, the defense picked up for the Miami Heat.

And when it did, the Heat sprinkled in some timely hoops to get a win.

Goran Dragic and Tyler Johnson scored 20 points apiece as the Heat allowed 16 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-89 in the Global Games in Mexico City on Saturday.

James Johnson added 17 points while reserve Justise Winslow contributed a season-high 15 while hitting a career-best four 3-pointers as Miami shot 46.7 percent and turned it over a season-low five times.

Dragic scored 14 of his points after halftime while Tyler Johnson had 18 in the first half as Miami stayed close before allowing its third-lowest point total of the season.

“They can score points, and they can wear you down,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I thought as the game went on our guys showed some mental toughness, some fortitude to start making defensive plays.”

Miami entered its first regular-season game outside Canada and the United States with four losses in its previous five games. During those contests, the Heat allowed 112.6 points per game and 52.3 percent.

The Heat gave up 117 in a 12-point loss to San Antonio Wednesday to negate their best shooting performance of this season but Saturday, they produced a stellar defensive showing down the stretch.

“Our defensive commitment and disposition on that side of the ball was much better,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “This was a possession game. It turned out to be relatively physically. I thought as the game went on guys were probably more fatigued but we executed better.”

The Heat entered the final 12 minutes with a slim 75-72 lead after holding the Nets to 19 points in the third. In the fourth, the Heat held the Nets to 5 of 16 from the floor and forced four turnovers.

“I think we were communicating,” Winslow said. “In the first half we were out here going through the motions but in the second half we were communicating, and guys were getting in the right spots by using our voices and I think that played a big part in our defense in the second half.”

The Heat took three 10-point leads in the fourth before finally finishing the game with a 10-2 spurt in the final three minutes.

“I thought it was a big time defensive effort in the second half of the game,” Tyler Johnson said. “The first half I thought offensively we were trending, the second half our defense was back where it needed to be.”

Brooklyn was within 91-87 following a 3-pointer by Spencer Dinwiddie with 3:03 remaining. The Nets missed their next three shots and Dinwiddie threw a pass out of bounds.

“The pace was pretty slow tonight,” Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said. “We weren’t playing at a fast pace. I just thought our overall energy, offensive energy was down but they’re a very good defensive team. So, I credit them.”

While the Nets could not get any closer, Miami sealed its sixth straight win over Brooklyn with two layups by Kelly Olynyk and a dunk by James Johnson with 83 seconds remaining.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the Nets with 16 points and Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 15 and nine assists but it was not enough as Brooklyn was unable to get a third straight win.

The Nets finished with their second-lowest point total and were held under 100 points for the fourth time, though Atkinson was not using fatigue from the elevation as the reason.

“We’re not going to use fatigue as an excuse,” Atkinson said. “That’s not how we operate.”

Brooklyn built a seven-point lead early in the third but did not lead after Allen Crabbe’s jumper made it 63-62 with 5:19 remaining in the third. Miami took the lead for good on Winslow’s fourth 3-pointer 20 seconds later.

NOTES: Newly acquired C Jahlil Okafor and G Nik Stauskas are not expected to join the Nets until next week when they return to Brooklyn. ... Miami G Dion Waiters played with a hyperextended right elbow. Waiters bruised it setting a screen in Wednesday’s game at San Antonio and received treatment for it Thursday. ... Brooklyn G Joe Harris (illness) was available after being questionable for the game but did not play. ... The NBA announced that the G-League All-Star team will face the Mexican National team at All-Star weekend in February in Los Angeles. ... Former Miami C Chris Bosh attended the game along with former Heat players Glen Rice and Alonzo Mourning.