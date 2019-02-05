Antetokounmpo keeps Bucks rolling on road

EditorsNote: rewords third graf; changes to “past 15” in sixth graf; changes to “got by” in last graf

Feb 4, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA;

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 30 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists Monday night as the Milwaukee Bucks concluded a five-game road trip with a 113-94 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in New York.

Antetokounmpo, who entered the game leading the league in points in the paint at 17.2 per contest, constantly attacked the rim and finished with a combined nine dunks and layups.

He shot 12 of 19 from the field as Milwaukee finished the trip with four straight victories and won for the 10th time in 11 games. Each of those 10 victories was by nine points or more.

With former president Bill Clinton sitting courtside, Antetokounmpo recorded his 37th double-double of the season and his 22nd game with at least 30 points. He reached 30 points on a put-back layup with about nine minutes left while getting fouled to give Milwaukee a 93-74 lead.

Malcolm Brogdon added 16 for the Bucks while Eric Bledsoe contributed 15 after sitting out the Saturday win at Washington with a sore left Achilles. The Bucks shot 42.2 percent from the floor while limiting the Nets to a season-low 32.4 percent shooting.

The Nets dropped a third straight game for the first time since their eight-game skid from Nov. 21-Dec. 5. Brooklyn also lost for the second time in its past 15 home games and fell to Milwaukee for the 12th time in the past 13 meetings.

D’Angelo Russell led the Nets with 18 points but shot 7 of 20. Shabazz Napier added 15 as the Nets played without Joe Harris (sore hip), missed their first 13 3-point attempts and finished 5 of 42 from behind the arc.

Both teams struggled offensively but the Bucks took a 23-17 lead after the opening quarter despite missing 19 of 26 shots. Milwaukee opened a 41-25 lead on a 3-pointer by George Hill with 7:16 left and held a 51-42 lead at halftime after Antetokounmpo hit two jumpers in the final two-plus minutes.

The Nets were within 53-46 less than a minute into the third on a basket by Russell, but Milwaukee quickly pulled away and took a 73-55 lead when Antetokounmpo got by Jarrett Allen and Treveon Graham for a layup with 5 1/2 minutes left.

