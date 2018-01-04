Dinwiddie, Nets slip past Wolves in final seconds

Spencer Dinwiddie capped off a strong performance by scoring the decisive basket with 10.1 seconds remaining as the Brooklyn Nets registered a 98-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at the Barclays Center in New York.

Dinwiddie’s fadeaway jumper finished off a showing in which he had 26 points and nine assists. Joe Harris added 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Nets, who were 14 of 30 from 3-point range while winning for the third time in their past four games.

Jimmy Butler scored 30 points but was off the mark with a jumper with 1.5 seconds left for the Timberwolves (24-15). Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points and Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds, but Minnesota was 1 of 11 from 3-point range and lost for just the second time in the past nine games.

Butler, who was 16 of 18 from the foul line, hit two free throws with 33 seconds left to give the Timberwolves the 97-96 lead.

Harris and DeMarre Carroll connected on 3-points baskets during an 8-0 run that gave the Nets a 90-85 lead with 4:47 left. Wiggins and Tyus Jones hit back-to-back baskets a short time later as the Timberwolves tied the score at 94 with 1:22 remaining before Dinwiddie scored the final four Brooklyn points.

Dinwiddie also drained a 34-foot, 3-pointer as time expired in the first half to give Brooklyn a five-point lead. Allen Crabbe began the second half with a 3-pointer and Tyler Zeller added back-to-back inside hoops as the Nets opened up a 55-43 edge with 10:30 left in the third quarter.

The Timberwolves responded with the next seven points as part of a 19-7 burst. Wiggins’ layup tied the score at 62, and Jamal Crawford capped the run with a basket to give Minnesota a 66-62 advantage with 2:42 left.

Dinwiddie hit a jumper to knot the score at 71 with five seconds remaining before Wiggins knocked down a buzzer-beating jumper to give the Timberwolves a two-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

Dinwiddie and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson each scored 10 first-half points as the Nets (15-23) took a 48-43 lead into the break.

--Field Level Media