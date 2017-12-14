Preview: Knicks at Nets

Kristaps Porzingis seems to be heating back up for the New York Knicks, who will try for a rare road win when they head to Brooklyn to meet the Nets on Thursday. Porzingis scored 37 points in Tuesday’s 113-109 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers in his fourth game since returning from an ankle injury, during which the Knicks are 3-1.

However, the one loss in that stretch was on the road and New York has an NBA-low one road win in nine tries as it begins a harrowing stretch in which it plays 19 of 26 away from Madison Square Garden. “It was a long, entertaining game,” Porzingis told reporters after his team needed overtime to get rid of the Lakers. “It was a good show for the fans.” Porzingis is averaging nearly four points more and shooting significantly better at home and had 30 points and nine rebounds in a 21-point win over Brooklyn at home on Oct. 27. That setback began a 3-10 slide for the Nets, who have recovered with five wins in their last eight games, including Tuesday’s 103-98 triumph over Washington.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (14-13): Guard Frank Ntilikna had another solid all-around effort Tuesday opposite fellow rookie Lonzo Ball while finishing with 13 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench, and he has made 6-of-9 3-pointers over a three-game span. “Frank deserved his minutes tonight,” Porzingis told the media. “He hit big shots, played well. It was fun to watch them going at each other — two rookies with a lot of talent. I enjoy Lonzo’s game. He is not selfish. He definitely showed up tonight.” Center Enes Kanter has played through hip pain the last two games and notched his team-leading 12th double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

ABOUT THE NETS (11-15): Newly acquired center Jahlil Okafor and guard Nik Stauskas were in uniform Tuesday but neither played as they get integrated into Brooklyn’s system. “I do think there’s a plan in place,” coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters. “We want to put them in a good position to succeed and help our team and make sure when I call a play they know what the heck we’re doing and when I call defensive adjustments they know what they’re doing. There’s a natural process of them building. So, it’s going to take a little bit.” The new additions watched seven Nets score in double figures against the Wizards, led by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Caris LeVert with 16 apiece.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks SG Courtney Lee is 13-for-37 from the floor over his last three games after shooting better than 50 percent in nine consecutive contests.

2. LeVert is averaging 16.5 points while shooting 52.5 percent over his last four games.

3. New York is 14-9 with Porzingis in the lineup and he is averaging 28.4 points on 50.5 percent in the victories.

PREDICTION: Nets 108, Knicks 106