Nets ride Pinson's career night past Knicks, win sixth straight

Rookie Theo Pinson totaled career highs of 19 points and eight rebounds as the surging Brooklyn Nets extended their winning streak to six games with a 109-99 victory over the visiting New York Knicks on Friday night.

The Nets also extended their home winning streak to eight games. Brooklyn is 19-5 in its last 24 games, equaling the best 24-game stretch in franchise history, which has been done eight times and not since 2006.

The Nets recorded their latest win by dominating the glass on a commanding 60-33 margin, making 32 of 47 free-throw attempts and getting 72 points from reserves.

In the first extended action of his career, Pinson shot 5 of 11 in 26 minutes. Shabazz Napier added 18 points as the Nets won the season series 3-1. Ed Davis collected 17 points and 16 rebounds, and Brooklyn won despite shooting only 40.5 percent.

Brooklyn also won on a night when D’Angelo Russell was held to 12 points after averaging 32.0 ppg in his previous three games.

The Nets also played without Spencer Dinwiddie, who sat out with torn ligaments in his right thumb and may need surgery.

Trey Burke scored 25 points off the bench for the Knicks, who matched a season high with their eighth straight loss and fell to 2-21 in their last 23 games. Noah Vonleh contributed 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Knicks, who shot 42.5 percent. Emmanuel Mudiay sat out with a shoulder injury.

The Nets took control in the opening minutes of the fourth by starting the quarter with a 14-4 run and taking a 101-86 lead on an uncontested 3-pointer by Russell with 7:22 left.

Vonleh scored 14 points and the Knicks shot 63 percent to take a 37-30 lead after the opening quarter.

The Knicks held a 51-40 lead on a dunk by Mitchell Robinson with 7:08 left before halftime but missed 11 of their next 13 shots, and the Nets closed the half with a 20-9 run to tie it at 60.

Brooklyn closed the third by outscoring New York 16-9 over the last seven minutes and carried an 87-82 lead into the fourth.

