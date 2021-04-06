Kyrie Irving scores 40 as Nets edge Knicks

Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, including a critical 3-pointer in the final minute, and Jeff Green made a pair of free throws with 3.7 seconds left to seal the Brooklyn Nets’ 114-112 comeback win over the New York Knicks on Monday in Brooklyn, New York.

The Nets, playing the second leg of a back-to-back, carried over some of the struggles from their 115-107 loss Sunday in Chicago. Brooklyn fell behind by 10 points at halftime, and lost James Harden after just four minutes due to hamstring tightness.

New York extended its lead to as many as 13 points in the third quarter, but a 10-2 run to close the period gave the Nets a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn pulled ahead 112-107 with a minute left when Irving hit a step-back 3-pointer, his second 3-pointer of the quarter and fifth of the game.

New York rallied with five quick points, including a game-tying 3-pointer from Alec Burks with 26.1 seconds left. On Brooklyn’s ensuing possession, the Knicks double-teamed Irving in the corner, forcing the ball into Joe Harris’ hands.

Harris missed a short, contested jumper, but Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot’s offensive rebound set up the deciding foul shots.

Jeff Green finished with 23 points for the Nets, began the day tied atop the Eastern Conference with Philadelphia.

Harris scored 16 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, and Alize Johnson added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Julius Randle recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists for the Knicks.

R.J. Barrett shot 4-of-6 from 3-point range en route to a team-high 22 points for New York. Reggie Bullock made 5-of-10 from deep on a night when the Knicks hit 48.3 percent from beyond the arc. He scored 21 points.

