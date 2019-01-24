Nets edge Magic, win fifth straight

D’Angelo Russell broke a late tie with a 15-footer and DeMarre Carroll added two key hoops, including a 3-pointer, down the stretch, sending the host Brooklyn Nets to a 114-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

The contest was a rematch of a 117-115 Nets win at Orlando on Friday, a game in which Brooklyn rallied from a 21-point deficit.

This time, neither team led by more than 10, and no quarter ended with more than a four-point difference.

The fourth period featured four lead changes and six ties, the last of which occurred when Jarrett Allen converted a layup with 4:02 to go, creating a 104-all deadlock.

Russell gave the Nets a lead they never relinquished with his jumper with 3:37 to go, after which Carroll’s 3-pointer and tip-in created as much as a five-point advantage.

Orlando got back within 111-110 on two free throws by Terrence Ross with 21.7 seconds left, but the Magic were forced to foul, and Rodions Kurucs hit one of two free throws with 15.9 seconds remaining to increase the Brooklyn lead to two.

The Magic had a chance to tie, but Nikola Vucevic was called for offensive goaltending with 3.1 seconds left. Russell then iced the win with two free throws.

Spencer Dinwiddie had a game-high 29 points and Russell 25 to go with seven rebounds and a game-high 10 assists for the Nets, who won their fifth straight.

Carroll (19 points), Kurucs (13) and Joe Harris (13) also scored in double figures for Brooklyn.

Vucevic had a 21-point, game-high 14-rebound double-double for the Magic, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

D.J. Augustin had 19 points and a team-high six assists for Orlando, while Jonathan Isaac had 16 points, Jonathon Simmons 13 and Aaron Gordon 10.

The Nets outshot the Magic 47.8 percent to 42.7.

The game had an unusual start, with the Magic scoring the first eight points, after which the Nets countered with the next 10.

Brooklyn went on to lead by as many as 10 in the second period, before Orlando rallied into a 56-all tie at the break.

Dinwiddie had 14 of his 29 points in the first half.

