Nets pull away, rout error-prone 76ers

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Fixes throughout

D’Angelo Russell scored 21 points and Caris LeVert added 20 points as the Brooklyn Nets pulled away in the third quarter Sunday night for a 122-97 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, who committed 28 turnovers and remained winless on the road.

The Nets won for the second time in three games and scored 41 points in the third quarter.

Russell shot 10 of 21 from the floor, and LeVert posted his sixth 20-point game, matching last season’s total, but scored 18 by halftime while shooting 8 of 20.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 21 points, while Jarrett Allen posted a double-double with 15 and 10 boards as the Nets shot 47.6 percent (50-of-105) and overcame a 46-38 rebounding disparity by getting 11 steals and forcing the most turnovers in the NBA this season.

Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 20 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double. Joel Embiid posted his league-leading 10th double-double with 16 and 15 rebounds.

Simmons and Embiid also committed five turnovers apiece as the Sixers were outscored 71-50 after halftime and dropped to 0-5 on the road.

The Sixers allowed 39 points off the turnovers. It was their most turnovers since their 29 on Nov. 18, 2015, at Indiana.

Philadelphia shot 47.7 percent (31 of 65) but took 40 fewer shots than the Nets. The Sixers also missed their first 12 3-point attempts and finished 4 of 20 from 3-point range.

The Sixers forged a 61-61 tie in the third when rookie Landry Shamet hit their first 3-pointer of the night with 6:50 remaining. The Nets scored the next eight points and held a 69-61 lead on a 3-pointer by Russell less than a minute later.

Brooklyn extended the run to 26-8, took an 87-69 lead with 2:16 remaining on a basket by Hollis-Jefferson and held a 92-75 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Before Brooklyn surged ahead, it held a 51-47 halftime lead in a choppy first half after starting the game by missing 23 of its first 28 shots.

—Field Level Media