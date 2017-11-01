Booker scores 32, Suns hold off Nets

NEW YORK -- The Phoenix Suns blew an 18-point lead in the third quarter but made enough timely plays down the stretch to beat the Brooklyn Nets 122-114 Tuesday night.

Devin Booker scored 32 points for Phoenix, his second 30-point game of the season and the 22nd of his career. The Suns (3-4) improved to 3-1 since interim coach Jay Triano replaced Earl Watson last week.

Rookie Mike James added 24 for the Suns, including a nifty crossover move that resulted in a mid-range jumper and a 113-108 lead with about 2 1/2 minutes remaining.

James then capped his sixth straight double-digit game with another jumper a minute later, pushing the lead to 118-110.

TJ Warren scored all 20 of his points after halftime and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Suns, who controlled the glass by a commanding 66-44 margin.

D‘Angelo Russell scored a season-high 33 points as the Nets (3-5) dropped their third straight. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 21, and Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 15.

Booker reached the 30-point mark with a 19-footer, giving the Suns an 83-65 lead with 5:48 remaining in the third. Brooklyn scored the next 17 points with Russell on the bench.

After Phoenix scored, the Nets tied the game and took an 88-85 lead on consecutive 3-pointers by Dinwiddie late in the third.

The Nets held an 88-87 lead into the fourth and were up 106-98 when Hollis-Jefferson scored with about seven minutes remaining. Phoenix scored the next 11 points and took the lead for good at 107-106 on a bank shot by Dragan Bender with 4:48 remaining.

The Suns struggled to finish it, getting called for a five-second violation with 34 seconds left. Phoenix then got a key defensive stop when Dinwiddie turned it over with 18 seconds left, and Booker finished it off at the line.

Before the lead changes in the second half, the Suns took the lead late in the first quarter, opened a double-digit lead briefly in the second and took a 59-53 into halftime on three free throws by James after he was fouled by Russell with nine-tenths of a second remaining.

NOTES: Brooklyn rookie C Jarrett Allen (strained left foot) missed his first game. Coach Kenny Atkinson said Allen began feeling soreness at some point Sunday during the Nets’ 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets. ... Phoenix was delayed by traffic about an hour as its team hotel was near the site of Tuesday’s reported terrorist attack on the West Side Highway. ... Brooklyn F Quincy Acy (strained left groin) missed his second consecutive game. He is day-to-day.