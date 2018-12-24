Dinwiddie keeps scoring as Nets top Suns

EditorsNote: corrects first name of Deandre Ayton, other tweaks

Reserve Spencer Dinwiddie led six players in double figures by scoring 24 points as the Brooklyn Nets rebounded from their first loss in over two weeks by taking control in the third quarter for a 111-103 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Dinwiddie produced his 28th straight game in double-figures as a reserve by scoring 11 of his points in the fourth quarter. The guard shot 7-of-14, hit 8-of-9 free throws and added seven assists.

D’Angelo Russell added 18 points and eight assists as the Nets rebounded from Friday’s eight-point loss to Indiana and their first defeat since Dec. 5 by dominating the third quarter.

Rookie Rodions Kurucs notched his first career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Ed Davis contributed 15 points and Joe Harris chipped in 13 as Brooklyn shot 47.1 percent and led for the final 39:42.

Rookie Deandre Ayton tied a career-high with 26 points and pulled down 18 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double. Devin Booker added 25 but shot 10-of-23 after playing 55 minutes Saturday.

The Suns lost their second straight following a four-game winning streak as T.J. Warren was held to four points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Brooklyn won for the eighth time in nine games by scoring 13 straight points as the Suns appeared fatigued after losing in triple-overtime Saturday night in Washington. While the Nets turned a 66-64 lead into a 79-64 bulge, the Suns missed 11 straight shots in a span of 4:31.

The Nets took a 91-74 lead into the fourth, but Kelly Oubre’s 3-pointer following a turnover by Davis sliced the deficit to 94-82 with 8:13 left. Brooklyn scored the next eight points to take its first 20-point lead on two free throws by Russell with 6:09 left.

The Suns hung around and were within 109-97 on an alley-oop dunk by Ayton with 2:12 remaining. After Davis missed two free throws, a layup by Booker made it a 10-point game on the next possession.

The Suns had a chance to get to seven, but Booker shot an air-ball on a 3-pointer and Dinwiddie hit the game-clinching floater in the lane for a 111-99 lead with 51 seconds remaining.

