G Isaiah Whitehead, who played in 73 games for the Nets last season, was assigned to the team’s G-League Long Island team Monday, but was recalled a few hours later. Whitehead did not play in the Nets first three games.

G D‘Angelo Russell led the Nets (2-2) with 29 points in Tuesday’s loss to the Magic. Russell was hot early, hitting four consecutive 3-pointers in the first five minutes. He had 15 points at halftime.