Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 4, 2017 / 6:56 AM / in a few seconds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F DeMarre Carroll finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists on Friday night against the Nets.

G D‘Angelo Russell had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in his return to Los Angeles but was just 1 of 8 from behind the 3-point line. “We’ve got to get our confidence right going into the next game, and we’ll be alright,” Russell said, adding the Nets got quality looks. “Teams make runs. We’ve just got to realize we’ll make a run sooner or later, as soon as start making shots, staying positive and keeping our head up.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
