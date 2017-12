C Jahlil Okafor, traded by the Sixers to the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 7, told the New York Post that he was happy to be with a team featuring “an actual NBA coaching staff.” When asked about that before the game, Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said, “Jahlil knows what we did here. It’s a young person who gave a quote. ... I think everybody understands how we treat people here and the attention he received while he was here.”