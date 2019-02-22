Blazers blitz Nets to start 7-game trip

Jusuf Nurkic collected 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Portland Trail Blazers opened a season-high, seven-game road trip with a 113-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in New York.

Feb 21, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Jake Layman (10) shoots against Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Treveon Graham (21) and Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Allen Crabbe (33) during the second quarter at Barclays Center.

Nurkic made 10 of 15 field-goal attempts, tied his season high for points and recorded his 27th double-double as the Blazers won for the 13th time in 19 games.

Portland recorded the win by pulling away down the stretch on a night when All-Star guard Damian Lillard had a quiet scoring performance. Lillard finished with 13 points on 5-of-21 shooting but added eight assists to go along with eight rebounds.

CJ McCollum added 21 points for Portland, which shot 43.8 percent from the floor and outscored the Nets 23-10 in the final seven-plus minutes. Reserve Enes Kanter made his debut for Portland and contributed 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Blazers scored 66 points in the paint and outrebounded Brooklyn 60-49.

Reserve Allen Crabbe led the Nets with 17 points, but Brooklyn shot 39.1 percent from the field, missed 29 of 36 3-point attempts and lost for the seventh time in 10 games. Ed Davis added 15 points off the bench but All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell was held to 14 thanks to 4-of-16 shooting.

The Blazers used a 16-4 run to take an 82-67 lead on a basket by Kanter with 2:33 left in the third and took an 84-72 edge into the fourth.

The Nets stormed back by scoring 12 straight points and cut the deficit to 90-89 a long jumper by DeMarre Carroll with 7:25 left.

Portland countered with a 7-1 run and took a 97-90 lead on a three-point play by Maurice Harkless with 4:39 left. The Blazers iced the game with 3:21 to play on a 3-pointer by Lillard, and a dunk by Nurkic with 2:03 left extended the gap to 106-97.

Portland missed eight of its first nine shots and shot 33.3 percent but held a 23-21 lead after the opening quarter. The Nets opened the second with a 13-2 run and took a 34-25 lead on a 3-pointer by Crabbe with 8:12 left.

Portland forged a 41-41 tie on a three-point play by Nurkic with 3:49 left and tied the game at 50-50 by halftime on another basket by Nurkic with 24.4 seconds to go.

