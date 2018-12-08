Nets stun Raptors in OT for rare win

EditorsNote: changes to “and an” in second graf

Jarrett Allen hit the go-ahead layup with 64 seconds left in overtime and the host Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Toronto Raptors for a 106-105 victory Friday night, ending a pair of eight-game losing streaks.

Allen helped the Nets end an eight-game home losing streak and an eight-game overall skid when he converted a reverse layup after getting the pass from Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Nets then exhaled as Kyle Lowry missed a left-wing 3-point attempt with 49 seconds left and Fred VanVleet missed a 3-point shot right before the final buzzer.

Brooklyn also halted a 12-game losing streak to the league-leading Raptors that dated to April 3, 2015, in Brooklyn.

D’Angelo Russell led the Nets with 29 points and hit three jumpers in overtime after sitting down the stretch in the fourth quarter. He also committed a turnover near the baseline with 24 seconds left, giving Toronto a chance at getting the win.

Dinwiddie added 17 and Allen had 12 and 10 rebounds as the Nets won for just the third time in their last 12 games.

Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 32 points and blocked Dinwiddie’s layup with one second left in the fourth quarter to ensure overtime. He scored 13 after the third quarter, including a floater that put Toronto ahead 105-104 with 1:49 left.

But Leonard also missed a pair of mid-range jumpers on Toronto’s next two possessions and then deferred to VanVleet for the final shot.

Jonas Valanciunas added 24 points while Pascal Siakam contributed 16 as the Raptors shot 39.3 percent from the field and received a quiet game from Lowry. Lowry handed out 11 assists but scored only three points and missed seven of eight shots.

The Nets held a 94-87 lead on Dinwiddie’s layup with 4:52 in regulation left but Toronto scored the next nine points, Leonard scoring the final six. After Allen tipped in Dinwiddie’s missed layup with 1:19 left to put Brooklyn ahead 98-96, Siakim banked in a layup 10 seconds later.

Leonard then missed a 12 footer with seven seconds left but forced overtime with the block on Dinwiddie.

—Field Level Media