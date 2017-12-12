Preview: Wizards at Nets

The Washington Wizards were frustrated after a tough loss over the weekend but they still have a chance to complete a winning five-game road trip when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. A controversial rule hindered the Wizards’ game-winning effort on the final play of a 113-112 setback at the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, dropping the squad to 2-2 on the trip.

Bradley Beal, who first had a game-winning shot waved off and then - after a re-do in which the inbound location was moved - watched big man Marcin Gortat miss a contested 21-footer, scored 25 points in the setback and is averaging 36.7 points in his last three games. The Nets may be a bit road-weary as well after winning at Atlanta and then splitting a pair of games in Mexico City, including Saturday’s 101-89 loss to Miami. “Besides not being 3-0, I think this trip went about as good as possible,” guard Spencer Dinwiddie told reporters. “Team bonding. … Obviously, we miss our guys that were traded. But we went 2-1, which obviously is a winning record and we bonded. Overall a success.” Washington has won seven straight meetings with Brooklyn, although it needed overtime to claim its last visit to the Barclays Center.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (14-12): All-Star point guard John Wall is nearing a comeback from a knee issue that has caused him to miss eight straight games, and knows what his job will be upon return. “We got to find a way to still keep (Beal) in his rhythm when I come back,” Wall told The Washington Post. “Keep him the same zone that he’s in.” While Beal is sizzling, forward Otto Porter Jr. has had an odd trip by averaging 20.5 points on 55.2 percent shooting in the two losses and three points on 3-of-17 in the two wins.

ABOUT THE NETS (10-15): Tuesday marks the team’s first home game since acquiring center Jahlil Okafor and guard Nik Stauskas in a trade with Philadelphia. The two newcomers are expected to join the team Monday in Brooklyn and there is a buzz as their debuts near. “For sure. They definitely have talent,” forward DeMarre Carroll told the New York Post. “Now we’ve got to try to get them in, jell them into the system, and the culture we’re trying to build. I feel like that’ll be easy, because if you don’t fit in you’ll stick out like a sore thumb in this (culture).”

1. Wizards PF Mike Scott has made 17-of-19 shots over a three-game span after going 1-for-12 in his previous three contests.

2. Nets SF Rondae Hollis-Jefferson averaged 17 points and 7.3 rebounds during the three games away from home.

3. Gortat is averaging 4.3 points while making 7-of-22 shots during the road trip.

